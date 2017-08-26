Brookings remains under evacuation warning due to Chetco Bar Fire

Residents of a southwestern Oregon coastal town remain under a preliminary evacuation notice due to the state's largest wildfire burning nearby.

The 6,500-person town of Brookings is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Chetco Bar Fire that grew to 163 square miles (422 square kilometers) on Saturday.

Officials say hot and dry conditions along with strong winds expected through Saturday and Sunday could cause the fire to grow.

About 1,600 personnel are assigned to fight the lightning-caused wildfire that started July 12 and is burning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Officials say dead and down timber along with dried out grasses are making conditions hazardous for firefighters.

