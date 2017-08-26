John Day man shot, killed by neighbor during confrontation - KPTV - FOX 12

John Day man shot, killed by neighbor during confrontation

By The Associated Press
JOHN DAY, OR (AP) -

Authorities in eastern Oregon say one man is dead and another is in custody facing charges following a confrontation between neighbors in the town of John Day.

Oregon State Police in a news release Saturday say 55-year-old Thomas Elliott shot and killed 46-year-old Todd Berry on Thursday.

Police say Berry assaulted Elliott at Elliott's residence.

Police say Elliott retrieved a firearm and shot Berry several times.

Emergency medical responders found Berry in the middle of the road bleeding and attempted life-saving measures, but Berry died at the scene.

Elliott was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of various charges, including first-degree manslaughter.

