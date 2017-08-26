Hiker rescued after fall in Columbia River Gorge

Police said a 1995 Ford Explorer was driving southbound on the interstate and for an unknown reason lost control and overturned in the median.More >
Police said a 1995 Ford Explorer was driving southbound on the interstate and for an unknown reason lost control and overturned in the median.More >
Three people were arrested after 14 pounds of methamphetamine was found in their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 5, according to police.More >
Three people were arrested after 14 pounds of methamphetamine was found in their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 5, according to police.More >
A Hood-to-Coast runner is in custody Saturday morning on multiple charges after Columbia County Deputies said he stole a car and ran over a runner.More >
A Hood-to-Coast runner is in custody Saturday morning on multiple charges after Columbia County Deputies said he stole a car and ran over a runner.More >
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
Crews responded to the crash near milepost 29 just after 12:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >
Crews responded to the crash near milepost 29 just after 12:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.More >
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
Authorities in eastern Oregon say one man is dead and another is in custody facing charges following a confrontation between neighbors in the town of John Day.More >
Authorities in eastern Oregon say one man is dead and another is in custody facing charges following a confrontation between neighbors in the town of John Day.More >