Hiker rescued after fall in Columbia River Gorge

Crews rescued a hiker that fell about 60 to 100 feet in the Columbia River Gorge Saturday afternoon.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the hiker fell at Elowah Falls.

MCSO deputies responded to the scene to assist Cascade Locks Fire Department and Corbett Fire with the rope rescue.

Corbett Fire said the hiker, a man in his late teens to early 20s, had some facial injuries. He was in and out of consciousness but was conscious and alert when placed with Life Flight.

Life Flight transported the hiker to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies assisting Cascade Locks FD, @Corbett_Fire and @AMRMultCo with extraction of hiker from Elowah Falls, @LifeFlightNtwrk in route. pic.twitter.com/nbf5N2c1Q1 — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) August 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.