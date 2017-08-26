Cooling centers open in Multnomah County as heat advisory issued for metro area

Cooling centers will open throughout the Multnomah County area as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s. The advisory begins Sunday at noon and ends 8 p.m. Monday.

Multnomah County has opened three cooling centers to help seniors and people with disabilities and other health conditions stay safe.

The cooling centers will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Pets and children are welcome at all three cooling centers:

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland

Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland

For more information and tips on how to stay cool, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.