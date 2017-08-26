Cooling centers open in Multnomah County as heat advisory issued - KPTV - FOX 12

Cooling centers open in Multnomah County as heat advisory issued for metro area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Cooling centers will open throughout the Multnomah County area as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s. The advisory begins Sunday at noon and ends 8 p.m. Monday.

Multnomah County has opened three cooling centers to help seniors and people with disabilities and other health conditions stay safe.

The cooling centers will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Pets and children are welcome at all three cooling centers:

  • Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland
  • Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham
  • Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland 

For more information and tips on how to stay cool, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot

