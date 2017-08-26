Portland State Vikings fall to BYU Cougars, 20-6

Tanner Mangum completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, and Squally Canada had 13 carries for a career-high 90 yards and a score to help BYU beat Portland State 20-6 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Portland State's offense crossed midfield just twice and went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions.

Mangum hit Matt Bushman for a 36-yard completion to the 28. On third-and-10, Neil Pau'u's 28-yard catch gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Midway through the second, Mangum's 33-yard pass to Talon Shumway set up a 1-yard scoring run by Canada.

Jalani Eason's 4-yard pass to Darnell Adams capped Portland State's 17-play, 87-yard drive and, after a missed PAT attempt, it was 14-6 at halftime.

Rhett Almond made fourth-quarter field goals of 27 and 35 yards to cap the scoring as the Vikings had three turnovers - two on downs - in their final three possessions.

Charlie Taumoepeau had six receptions for 73 yards for Portland State.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.