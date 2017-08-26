Police investigating suspicious fire at Astoria pier - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating suspicious fire at Astoria pier

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Clatsop Current News/Photography submitted by Lisa Lamping and Matt Hansen Courtesy: Clatsop Current News/Photography submitted by Lisa Lamping and Matt Hansen
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a pier in Astoria early Saturday morning.

Astoria police and firefighters responded to Astoria Warehousing at 3:56 a.m. on the report of a large fire located in pallets stored on a pier.

Detective Ken Hansen said about 40-50 pallets have sunk or floated away, and there is no longer a hazard for mariners. A perimeter had been set in the water due to potentially hazardous debris.

According to police, the area that was on fire is protected by a locked gate. The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Astoria Police Detective Ken Hansen at 503-325-4411, or by email at khansen@astoria.or.us.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.