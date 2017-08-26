Police investigating suspicious fire at Astoria pier

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a pier in Astoria early Saturday morning.

Astoria police and firefighters responded to Astoria Warehousing at 3:56 a.m. on the report of a large fire located in pallets stored on a pier.

Detective Ken Hansen said about 40-50 pallets have sunk or floated away, and there is no longer a hazard for mariners. A perimeter had been set in the water due to potentially hazardous debris.

According to police, the area that was on fire is protected by a locked gate. The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Astoria Police Detective Ken Hansen at 503-325-4411, or by email at khansen@astoria.or.us.

