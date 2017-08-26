PPS to begin replacing water fixtures at 90 schools after high levels of lead found

Some students returning to Portland Public Schools won't be greeted with warning signs near the drinking fountains when they go back to class this year.

PPS says in the next few days they will begin to replace water fixtures at their schools after about 99 percent of schools reported high levels of lead in their water last year.

Parents and kids returned to Astor K-8 to spruce things up before the new school year.

"It's interesting to see everyone get their hands dirty, do some weeding pick up, raking," said one parent.

While they do the work outside, PPS says it's taking care of a big problem inside.

"That's just a big mess to deal with so it will be nice to have it working again," said parent Peter Graven.

A mess and a pain. Taped off water fountains at PPS schools so kids wouldn't drink the lead-contaminated water.

PPS says water fixtures at Astor are being replaced in a few days.

"I'm real happy that we're the first school on the list. I'm looking forward to having the fixtures and safe water for our students," said parent Sarah Zabel.

According to PPS, at least some fixtures at all 90 schools will be replaced. Until they are fixed at each school, students and staff will continue to drink bottled water.

Many parents say it's about time.

"We know that there are water issues within our school buildings," said parent Elisabeth Moore. "I mean we've got particulates that really shouldn't be around where kids are."

Astor is part of the first wave of 15 schools to be addressed. Once the fixtures are replaced, they will be tested again for lead.

If unacceptable levels remain, there is a plan to do further work including pipe replacement.

