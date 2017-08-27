International Rose Test Garden celebrates 100 years

The International Rose Test Garden marked a major milestone on Saturday.

The City of Portland held a 100th birthday celebration at the garden in Washington Park.

The Rose Test Garden started in 1917 to help preserve European Roses that were threatened by World War I.

Now, the garden welcomes roughly 700,000 visitors a year and features 10,000 roses.

Saturday’s celebration had food, arts and crafts, music and beautiful roses.

“This garden is one of the top rose gardens in the world. [Visitors] get the chance to see the newest roses that are on the market,” said Portland Rose Garden Curator Harry Landers.

This is the oldest continuously running Rose Test Garden in the U.S.

