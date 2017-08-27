Crews battle house fire in NE Portland overnight, no injuries

Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a house fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Northeast Prescott and 82nd at around 12:45 a.m.

Portland Fire and Rescue said the front door was open and they could see flames inside the home.

Firefighters say one person escaped and was not hurt.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

