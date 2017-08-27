Two-alarm fire impacts North Bethany development

Crews battled a house fire at a development in North Bethany, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

A contractor on his way to work spotted the fire near Northwest 169th and Northwest Madrone at about 5 a.m.Sunday morning according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The block features high-end homes that are recently constructed or nearly complete, but not yet occupied.

TVF&R said a Washington County Deputy was the first to arrive at the scene.

Moments later, firefighters began an aggressive attack on the two-story home to keep the flames from spreading.

According to TVF&R, significant fire volume and unsafe conditions prevented them from searching the main structure.

As more crews arrived, the adjacent homes were searched to confirm that no one was inside.

For more than an hour, dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire, and they were able to protect four homes according to TVF&R.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for signs of exhaustion.

Eleven days earlier, there was another fire nearby. That fire remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether there is any connection between the incidents.

TVF&R fire investigators are being assisted by Washington County Sheriff's Office.

