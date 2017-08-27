Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving

Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.

Deputy Gilderson conducts DUII investigation after 11 year old boy calls 9-1-1 from car to report mom is driving drunk. pic.twitter.com/ihhE43xN87 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) August 27, 2017

At around 9:30 Saturday night, an 11-year-old boy called saying that his mother was driving under the influence while he was in the car with her.

Deputies said two other drivers reported the woman as well.

Washington County Deputies said they stopped her on Southwest Oleson and Garden Home Road.

Deputies said the driver, Nicole Norris, was arrested after deputies said she failed a sobriety test.

The boy is now staying with relatives.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.