Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving

Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving

Booking photo, Nicole Norris (Courtesy: Washington Co. Jail) Booking photo, Nicole Norris (Courtesy: Washington Co. Jail)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.

At around 9:30 Saturday night, an 11-year-old boy called saying that his mother was driving under the influence while he was in the car with her.

Deputies said two other drivers reported the woman as well.

Washington County Deputies said they stopped her on Southwest Oleson and Garden Home Road.

Deputies said the driver, Nicole Norris, was arrested after deputies said she failed a sobriety test.

The boy is now staying with relatives.

