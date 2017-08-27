Portland Taco Festival canceled amid complaints

Out-of-state organizers of the first annual Portland Taco Festival in North Portland say they have canceled the event for Sunday.

Saturday's event was sold out, according to the event's Facebook page.

Attendees complained about the event on Facebook. They claimed the event ran out of food and could not get a refund for their tickets.

In a statement on the event's website, organizers wrote in part:

First a little clarification about who we are. There have been some interesting descriptions of our motives and character circulating. I would like to talk about that. We are not a giant corporation with unlimited resources making a mountain of money. We are a small team that produces concerts and festivals that benefit Non-profit organizations. This is the first large event we have produced in Portland and just had issues connecting with the correct people to make this a great event. In many ways we became a victim of our own success.

Fox 12 attempted to reach out to event organizers, but have not been successful.

