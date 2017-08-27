Chetco Bar Fire in southwest Oregon continues to grow

A wildfire in southwest Oregon grew by about 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) overnight and covered about 168 square miles (435 square kilometers) by Sunday.

Residents living in the nearby town of Brookings, Oregon remained under a preliminary evacuation notice Sunday.

The fire is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of the town in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

The so-called Chetco Bar Fire was started on July 12 by lightning and has continued to grow due to hot, dry conditions.

Officials say dead and down timber along with dried out grasses are making conditions hazardous for firefighters.

They set an estimated containment date of October 15.

