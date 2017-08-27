Man trained in martial arts arrested after fight in Hillsboro

A 43-year-old man was arrested after a fight at a party in Hillsboro early Sunday.

At about 4:20 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Southwest Rood Bridge Road.

The caller reported that the victim, 31-year-old Jacob Gloria, had sustained injuries to his head and was non-responsive. At the scene, deputies found Gloria with severe injuries to his head and face.

Deputies arriving in the area saw a vehicle speeding away, stopped the vehicle, and arrested the passenger, 43-year-old Brian Autele, for his involvement in the fight.

During their investigation, deputies learned Autele had been trained in several types of martial arts. A motive for the attack is unclear.

Gloria was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Autele faces a charge of assault in the second degree and is being held at the Washington County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000.

