Police: 22-year-old man drowns at Dallas Aquatic Center

Marshall Weaver (Family photo) Marshall Weaver (Family photo)
DALLAS, OR (KPTV) -

Dallas Police say a 22-year-old man drowned Saturday at the Dallas Aquatic Center. 

According to police, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Aquatic Center employees called 911 to report CPR was in progress on a person at the pool. 

Police say lifeguards were attending to a man who had become unresponsive while in the pool. 

Staff at the aquatic center continued life-saving measures until Dallas Fire and EMS medics arrived on scene to take over. Police say the man was then taken to West Valley Hospital, where additional life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful. 

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Marshall Weaver, a resident of Dallas. 

An investigation is being conducted by Dallas police in conjunction with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Polk County District Attorney.

They say at this point, the incident appears to be a tragic drowning accident.  

Police say additional details will be released as soon as appropriate. 

