Police: 22-year-old man drowns at Dallas Aquatic Center

Dallas Police say a 22-year-old man drowned Saturday at the Dallas Aquatic Center.

According to police, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Aquatic Center employees called 911 to report CPR was in progress on a person at the pool.

Police say lifeguards were attending to a man who had become unresponsive while in the pool.

Staff at the aquatic center continued life-saving measures until Dallas Fire and EMS medics arrived on scene to take over. Police say the man was then taken to West Valley Hospital, where additional life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Marshall Weaver, a resident of Dallas.

.@dpdoregon police say 22y/o Marshall Weaver drowned yesterday at Dallas Aquatic Center. His father gave me this photo of him. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0WDGcivhTU — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 27, 2017

PD: lifeguards attending when he became unresponsive in pool. Father says he knew how to swim. They're not sure what happened. @fox12oregon https://t.co/23fjA8UOUt — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 27, 2017

An investigation is being conducted by Dallas police in conjunction with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Polk County District Attorney.

They say at this point, the incident appears to be a tragic drowning accident.

Police say additional details will be released as soon as appropriate.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.