Oregon National Guard volunteers train for Chetco Bar Fire

The Chetco Bar Fire continues to burn out of control near the city of Brookings, and it will soon receive some much-needed help from Oregon National Guard volunteers.

Gov. Kate Brown activated 125 more citizen-soldiers, in addition to the 100 mobilized earlier this month.

Wildland firefighter training is underway at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

The five-day training is compressed into four days in order to get volunteers to the Chetco Bar Fire Wednesday morning.

With temperatures shooting into the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday, volunteers tell FOX 12 hydration is key.

Eric Pereda, a volunteer team leader of one of the groups training outside Sunday, said weather heavily impacts their work.

“The heat makes everything dry,” Pereda said. “It’s going to make fires easier to combust but, ultimately, we need the winds to work in our favor. All the environmental factors are going to affect how we perform our duties.”

He said the more knowledge they have about temperatures and winds, the better they can carry out their mission.

Many of the volunteers work full-time jobs and have set those aside to help fight the Chetco Bar Fire.

Pereda said they are scheduled for 21 days at most. He added they are all enthusiastic and ready to serve.

