Sandy street reopened following suspicious device investigation

Police have reopened Woodbury Street in Sandy following the removal of a suspicious device from a garage.

At about 4:15 p.m., Sandy Police received a call about a possible pipe bomb in a man's garage on Woodbury Street. The man reported that he found the device in a quarry outside Estacada and brought it back to his home before calling police.

The Metro Explosives Ordnance Disposal team came to the scene and removed the device.

Police said the device was safely detonated in a remote location and determined to be most likely an altered illegal firework.

Woodbury Street was closed for several hours during the investigation.

