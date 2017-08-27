Sandy street shut down while police investigate suspicious device

Police have closed Woodbury Street in Sandy while they investigate a suspicious device in a garage Sunday evening.

Sandy Police say residents on Woodbury Street have been advised to evacuate their homes if possible or to at least remain indoors and away from windows facing Woodbury.

Other affected residents have also been told to remain indoors and away from windows facing the Woodbury Street area.

Police say the street will remain closed until the investigation into the device is complete and the scene is deemed safe. Police are in contact with the Metro Bomb squad to facilitate the removal of the device in the safest way.

