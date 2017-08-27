Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in east Portland

Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on a freeway ramp in east Portland Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on the ramp from northbound Interstate 205 to westbound Interstate 84, exit 21B.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle on the shoulder of the freeway ramp and the motorcyclist below the ramp near the bike path. Medical personnel arrived and determined that the motorcyclist had died from traumatic injuries as a result of the crash.

Officers have closed the ramp to westbound I-84 from northbound I-205 and Northeast Glisan Street as well as the Interstate 205 multi-use path in the area.

Both the ramp and multi-use path will remain closed for the next two to three hours while police investigate the crash.

