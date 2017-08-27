Motorcyclist crashes into bear near Detroit - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcyclist crashes into bear near Detroit

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
DETROIT, OR (KPTV) -

A motorcyclist was injured Sunday after he collided with a bear near Detroit. 

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Road near milepost 18.5 Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel. 

Deputies said the motorcyclist was flown to a hospital to be treated. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown at this time.  

The bear died at the scene and was taken care of by the U.S. Forest Service. 

No additional information was released. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.