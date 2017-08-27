Motorcyclist crashes into bear near Detroit

A motorcyclist was injured Sunday after he collided with a bear near Detroit.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Road near milepost 18.5 Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was flown to a hospital to be treated. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The bear died at the scene and was taken care of by the U.S. Forest Service.

No additional information was released.

