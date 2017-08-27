Timbers escape Seattle with 1-1 draw against Sounders

Out-of-state organizers of the first annual Portland Taco Festival in North Portland say they have canceled the event for Sunday.More >
According to police, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Aquatic Center employees called 911 to report CPR was in progress on a person at the pool.More >
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >
People living on Northeast Prescott Street say gun violence, gang activity and drug deals are happening right outside their doors.More >
At about 4:20 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Southwest Rood Bridge Road.More >
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
Life is tough, and in those tough moments, we look to others for inspiration. For some people, John Cena is that person.More >
Police said a 1995 Ford Explorer was driving southbound on the interstate and for an unknown reason lost control and overturned in the median.More >
Cristian Roldan scored his sixth goal of the season on a wild scramble to give Seattle an early advantage, and Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to help the Portland Timbers escape with a 1-1 draw with the rival Sounders on Sunday night.More >
Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.More >
Timbers goalie Jeff Attinella is finding success on the pitch as well as in a new role – children’s book author.More >
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.More >
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.More >
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday’s match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.More >
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.More >
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers’ roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.More >
A Portland Timber's player was out showing support for a smaller version of soccer that has created some of the greatest soccer players ever Friday.More >
