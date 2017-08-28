People head to Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday despite high tempera - KPTV - FOX 12

People head to Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday despite high temperatures

Posted: Updated: Aug 28, 2017 01:20 AM
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Thousands of people still made their way to the annual Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday, even with temperatures well into the 90s.

Fair-goers didn’t let the heat stop them from having fun Sunday as they shopped, ate food and played games.

Off the fair’s beaten path, 5-year-old Hank Bijmans opened up for business. He sold lemonade to all his neighbors.

“It’s a hot, hot day,” Bijmans explained. “Lots of people need something cold to drink.”

Sunday marked the second day of high temperatures for Portland, and highs Monday are expected to nearly hit triple-digits.

Hotter than usual, but obviously not enough to keep people from enjoying what’s left of summer.

With the heat, Multnomah County opened three cooling centers – the Walnut Park Building, the East Building and the Hollywood Senior Center.

