Kelso police: Stabbing suspect flees officers, steals patrol car - KPTV - FOX 12

Kelso police: Stabbing suspect flees officers, steals patrol car

Posted: Updated:
Shane S. Goldsby (Kelso Police Dept.) Shane S. Goldsby (Kelso Police Dept.)
Shane S. Goldsby (Kelso Police Dept.) Shane S. Goldsby (Kelso Police Dept.)
KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

Officers in Kelso are searching for a 22-year-old suspected in a stabbing assault who they said fled from police early Monday, stealing a running patrol car and leading officers on a pursuit.

According to the Kelso Police Department, an officer attempted to contact and apprehend Shane S. Goldsby on Douglas Street around 12:15 a.m., noting that Goldsby was wanted for a stabbing assault that was still under investigation.

The officer reported that Goldsby fled into a brushy area nearby then circled back to the officer’s running patrol vehicle.

Police said that Goldsby then led multiple agencies on a pursuit in the patrol car and at one point rammed into a Washington State Patrol vehicle, injuring the trooper inside.

The stolen patrol car was found around 3:30 a.m. near the 1900 block of Teresa Way in Kelso, but officers said Goldsby had fled the scene on foot. Officers did note that Goldsby was not able to get any firearms out of the vehicle.

Investigators said Goldsby is wanted for two counts of felony assault, first-degree theft and multiple counts of hit and run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane Goldsby is asked to contact the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.