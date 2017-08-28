Kelso police: Suspect arrested after fleeing officers, stealing patrol car

Officers in Kelso have arrested a 22-year-old suspected in a stabbing assault who they said fled from police early Monday, stole a running patrol car and led officers on a pursuit.

According to the Kelso Police Department, an officer attempted to contact and apprehend Shane S. Goldsby on Douglas Street around 12:15 a.m., noting that Goldsby was wanted for a stabbing assault that was still under investigation.

Kelso police say Shane Goldsby stole police car then led police on chase. Car found but Goldsby on run. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/GeQ8KWYtoe — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 28, 2017

The officer reported that Goldsby fled into a brushy area nearby then circled back to the officer’s running patrol vehicle.

Police said that Goldsby then led multiple agencies on a pursuit in the patrol car and at one point rammed into a Washington State Patrol vehicle, injuring the trooper inside.

The stolen patrol car was found around 3:30 a.m. near the 1900 block of Teresa Way in Kelso, but officers said Goldsby had fled the scene on foot. Officers did note that Goldsby was not able to get any firearms out of the vehicle.

Kelso Police Department said Goldsby was taken into custody just before 4:15 p.m.

Investigators said Goldsby was wanted for two counts of felony assault, first-degree theft and multiple counts of hit and run.

