‘Birth of the Dragon’ tells story of legendary Bruce Lee fight

Martial artist and actor Bruce Lee is the topic of a new biopic in theaters now that shows a different side of Lee and a little-known fight that has become legendary.

The new movie "Birth of the Dragon" is inspired by Lee’s showdown with a kung fu master monk.

Star Phillip Ng did the research for his role years ago and said Lee had a lot to do with his martial arts development.

Ng also said that even though Lee died in 1973, his legacy lives on.

"He came to the conclusion style is not a religion, and his main thing is using no way as way, using no limitation as limitation,” he said.

"Birth of the Dragon" is in theaters now.

