Satisfy cravings without the guilt with no-bake chocolate hazeln


Satisfy cravings without the guilt with no-bake chocolate hazelnut energy bites

Are you a chocoholic? MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a treat that promises a kick that is just right for kids or as a pre-workout treat.

Her no-bake chocolate hazelnut energy bites give you a chance to satisfy those cravings for chocolate hazelnut spread without the guilt.

These treats deliver extra fiber and protein, making them perfect for school lunch boxes or as a grown up snack before or after a workout.

Get the full recipe at MonicaMetz.com.

