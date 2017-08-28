Portland woman charged with arson for May Day protest fires

A 36-year-old woman was arrested after she was associated with fires at the Portland May Day protest, Portland Fire & Rescue said Monday.

Sarah Pugh was charged with riot, second-degree arson and reckless burning, PF&R said.

She was a one of the protesters who set fires at two Portland intersections during this year’s May Day protest, fire officials said. The fires were located at Southwest 4th Avenue and Morrison Street and Southwest Park Avenue and Morrison Street.

PF&R’s arson unit also arrested Pugh back in June for reckless burning in another incident.

