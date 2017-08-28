Portland woman charged with arson for May Day protest fires

The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Out-of-state organizers of the first annual Portland Taco Festival in North Portland say they have canceled the event for Sunday.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
According to police, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Aquatic Center employees called 911 to report CPR was in progress on a person at the pool.More >
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Road near milepost 18.5 Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel.More >
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
At about 4:20 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Southwest Rood Bridge Road.More >
Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on a freeway ramp in east Portland Sunday evening.More >
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
Two sisters visiting Oregon from Lake Tahoe for a total solar eclipse festival have been found safe, a Crook County official said.More >
