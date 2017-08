Move over, fixer uppers, Portland has its own home improvement celebrities now.

"Renovation Whisperer" recently made its debut on the DIY network and featured Portland’s own Kelbe Cronen.

Cronen stopped by MORE to talk about the show, his background of working in home renovation in Portland since he was a child and the brilliance of “beer-ness” meetings.

For more info on the show, head to DIYNetwork.com.

