Police investigating shots fired in NE Portland

Police are asking for information after gunfire was reported Monday afternoon in Portland’s Cully neighborhood.

At 1:16 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Northeast 60th Avenue on a report of shots fired.

After arriving to the scene, officers received information that a suspect in a passing vehicle had shot at a person on the east side of Northeast 60th Avenue.

Officers canvassed the area for a victim, witnesses and evidence, locating an unoccupied parked vehicle with bullet strikes.

Police don’t believe the vehicle or its owner were the target of the shooting.

Officers did not locate any victims and none have arrived to any area hospitals.

While investigation of the scene was underway, Northeast 60th Avenue was closed for a short period of time.

Police said based on information learned at the scene, the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team responded to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Police did not release any suspect information.

