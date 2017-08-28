Wilsonville man arrested for 54 counts of encouraging child sex abuse

A Wilsonville man arrested in April after officers said he was peeping in windows was arrested again Monday after investigators found thousands of child sex abuse images on his cell phone.

Officers with the Corvallis Police Department arrested 35-year-old Corey Robert Koch on 54 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse at his job in Philomath. Koch was taken to the Benton County Jail and is being held on $4,050,000 bail.

According to police, the investigation into Koch began when he was first arrested on April 13. Officers said he was at a residence in the 700 block of Southwest Washington Avenue in Corvallis peeping through a window at a partially dressed woman.

Witnesses said Koch was standing outside the window wearing a mask and said he fled the scene when a community member confronted him. The community member chased him down and detain Koch until police arrived, seizing the mask and Koch’s cell phone and arresting him on charges of invasion of personal privacy and second-degree criminal trespass.

After obtaining a warrant to search Koch’s cell phone, investigators said they discovered several images and videos of unidentified women photographed in various states of undress without their knowledge.

The investigators also so that searches of the phone uncovered thousands of images of child sex abuse, and arrested Koch Monday based on that new evidence.

Officers said this investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact Detective Greg Kantola at 541-766-6781.

