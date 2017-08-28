Highway 26 closed near Banks due to crash, downed power lines - KPTV - FOX 12

Highway 26 closed near Banks due to crash, downed power lines

BANKS, OR (KPTV) -

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 26 that caused downed power lines and a brush fire.

Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Highway 26 at Highway 6 around 1 p.m.

The crash caused high voltage power lines to fall down. Those downed power lines then sparked a brush fire that has been extinguished.

According to Banks Fire, all occupants trapped by the power lines have been rescued and were treated on scene for minor injuries.

PGE crews are estimating Highway 26 will be closed until around 8 p.m. while they repair the downed power lines.

Westbound Highway 26 traffic is being rerouted onto Highway 6, while eastbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 47.

