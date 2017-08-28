Hillary Clinton to speak in Portland to promote book - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillary Clinton to speak in Portland to promote book

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will visit Portland to promote her new book, "What Happened."

In the book to be released Sept. 12, Clinton discusses her losing presidential bid, her thoughts on being a woman in politics and what it was like to campaign against President Donald Trump.

She will speak Dec. 12 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 18.

Portland is her last stop on an eight-city book tour that starts in late October.

