Amazon plans to add another massive Oregon warehouse

Amazon plans to hire more than 1,000 full-time employees to work in a new packing and shipping warehouse in Salem, Oregon.

The company announced the million-square-foot facility on Monday, but declined to say when it will be up and running.

Sanjay Shah is Amazon's vice president of North America Customer Fulfillment. Shah said in a statement that support from Gov. Kate Brown, local leaders and others was instrumental in the company's decision to put the warehouse in the state capital.

The online retail giant previously announced plans to put a similar warehouse in Troutdale, near Portland.

Brown says Amazon's expansion means "more jobs and bright futures" for Oregonians.

