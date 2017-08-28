OHS disaster response team traveling to Texas to help pets stranded by Harvey

The Oregon Humane Society is sending a disaster response team to Texas to help pets stranded by Hurricane Harvey.

The disaster response team is made up of four to six people who are certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They will arrive in Texas this week.

This team is the first of multiple OHS teams that will be heading to Texas.

Team members will be helping with caring for animals at a facility in the Houston area and will work hand-in-hand with the Houston SPCA.

“Natural disasters of this scale can leave thousands of animals without homes and will easily overwhelm the ability of local shelters to care for pets,” said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO.

OHS has sent disaster response teams to help during Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, and the tornadoes in Joplin, Missouri and Moore, Oklahoma.

