Portland Red Cross, already responding to wildfires, preparing to help Harvey victims

The Red Cross already has teams on the ground to help with recovery efforts in Texas, and the local chapter needs help from the residents of Oregon and southwest Washington.

The Cascades Region chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers right now. They want to send people and supplies to Texas, but they’re also strapped right now responding to the Chetco Bar Fire in southwest Oregon.

That wildfire remains the top local priority for the Red Cross, with more than 900 households still under a Level 3 evacuation.

An emergency shelter has been set up near Brookings since August 17, and some 40 people from the Red Cross are working on the ground there. There are also many others helping to coordinate logistics and supplies.

While all of that is happening, national efforts are focused on helping in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Red Cross has sent in 80 truckloads of supplies and helped more than 6,000 people staying in shelters there, but they want to send local teams, too, and need more volunteers to do it.

The Cascades chapter is holding two trainings Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one at the Portland office located at 3131 North Vancouver Avenue and the other at the Salem office located at 675 Orchard Heights Road NW Suite 200, where people can be fully trained to work in a shelter or help the Red Cross in other ways.

“We’re seeing a lot of suffering, we really are, between Chetco Bar wildfire and Hurricane Harvey,” Monique Dugaw with the American Red Cross Cascades Region said. “There are a lot of people in need, and so if you want to help, this is your opportunity and we would ask you to do so.”

Anyone not physically able to deploy to a disaster area can still help by donating money, either online at RedCross.org or by phone by calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

