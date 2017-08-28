La Grande dry cleaner spins up controversy with anti-Trump sign

A business owner in La Grande is drawing controversy after posting a sign in her window that reads "President Trump condones white supremacy.”

Heidi Van Schoonhoven owns La Grande Dry Cleaning, and she said she posted the sign after the president's response to the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The sign goes on to read "and if you still support Trump, your business is not welcome."

Van Schoonhoven told FOX 12 Monday that the time to take action is now.

"It's time to speak up. It's time to make our voices heard,” she said. “I feel like I have made some people in my community uncomfortable, and I feel like we need to be having those conversations that make us uncomfortable."

Van Schoonhoven said the sign has been torn down twice but added most people have been positive during conversations, even if they don't agree with her views.

She also said her business's Facebook page has seen an increase in fans since she shared a photo of her sign.

