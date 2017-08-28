Oregon Air National Guard going to Texas for storm relief

Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:More >
Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:More >
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >
United States Coast Guard personnel from Washington and Oregon are traveling to Texas to help in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.More >
United States Coast Guard personnel from Washington and Oregon are traveling to Texas to help in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.More >
Roughly 15 members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron will be flying to Ellington Field in Houston to help with storm relief efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
Roughly 15 members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron will be flying to Ellington Field in Houston to help with storm relief efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >
The Red Cross already has teams on the ground to help with recovery efforts in Texas, and the local chapter needs help from the residents of Oregon and southwest Washington.More >
The Red Cross already has teams on the ground to help with recovery efforts in Texas, and the local chapter needs help from the residents of Oregon and southwest Washington.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Out-of-state organizers of the first annual Portland Taco Festival in North Portland say they have canceled the event for Sunday.More >
Out-of-state organizers of the first annual Portland Taco Festival in North Portland say they have canceled the event for Sunday.More >
A Wilsonville man arrested in April after officers said he was peeping in windows was arrested again Monday after investigators found thousands of child sex abuse images on his cell phone.More >
A Wilsonville man arrested in April after officers said he was peeping in windows was arrested again Monday after investigators found thousands of child sex abuse images on his cell phone.More >
According to police, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Aquatic Center employees called 911 to report CPR was in progress on a person at the pool.More >
According to police, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Aquatic Center employees called 911 to report CPR was in progress on a person at the pool.More >
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Road near milepost 18.5 Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel.More >
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Road near milepost 18.5 Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel.More >
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
A 36-year-old woman was arrested after she was associated with fires at the Portland May Day protest, Portland Fire & Rescue said Monday.More >
A 36-year-old woman was arrested after she was associated with fires at the Portland May Day protest, Portland Fire & Rescue said Monday.More >
At about 4:20 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Southwest Rood Bridge Road.More >
At about 4:20 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Southwest Rood Bridge Road.More >