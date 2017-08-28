Coast Guard personnel from WA, OR deployed to Texas for Harvey relief efforts

United States Coast Guard personnel from Washington and Oregon are traveling to Texas to help in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

Personnel from Sector Columbia River, in Warrenton, Oregon, Air Station Port Angeles, Sector Puget Sound and the 13th District have been deployed.

The Coast Guard said crews have rescued more than 1,450 people during the storm.

"This is an all-hands response that involves personnel and support from across the country," said Capt. Sean Cross, incident management chief, 13th District. "Our crews train using standardized procedures on identical assets regardless of their home unit. This facilitates response flexibility by allowing us to mix and match crews and assets from different locations in time of crisis such as this."

