Columbia Co. homeowner, trailer park residents at odds over speed bumps

A neighborhood dispute in Columbia County is pitting a homeowner against dozens of residents of a mobile home park.

Don Campbell, who owns a home adjacent to the Deer Pointe Meadows Mobile Home Park, recently installed several speed bumps in the section of road leading to the park that runs through his property.

One section features half a dozen speed bumps, roughly three feet apart.

"They're quite abrupt," said Van Heflin, who lives in the mobile home park. "They do a lot of damage to the car. They're a hassle."

According to property records, the owner of the mobile home park has an easement to use Campbell's driveway to access Deer Pointe Meadows, but the easement doesn't define how often it can be used, and who should be responsible for repairs.

Campbell said he has asked the mobile home park's owner to pay for repairs to the road, but couldn't explain how that request relates to his decision to install the speed bumps.

"It's helped make my neighborhood and my driveway safer," said Campbell, who contends the speed bumps are a reasonable measure to prevent people from speeding through his property.

Bill Blood, who lives in Deer Pointe Meadows, said the speed bumps make him feel trapped.

"I've got a bad back and I've got bad knees and it's painful," said Blood. "It's like running a blockade to get in and out of here. So you don't go. You don't go places."

The owner of the mobile home park could not be reached for comment.

