Deputies investigating burglary at tavern in Scio

Linn County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning burglary at the Olde Silver Dollar Tavern.

According to deputies, the 911 caller reporting the burglary said he was watering plants in the early Monday when he saw a broken window in the front door of the tavern.

Once deputies arrived, they reviewed the security footage and learned the glass was broken around 4 a.m. At that time, no one entered the business.

Then at 5 a.m., security footage showed someone returning to the tavern through the broken front door.

Deputies said the suspect used a crowbar to pry open the ATM machine but was unsuccessful. The suspect was able to pry open a separate locked drawer and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then tried to pry open a lottery machine but was unsuccessful and left the tavern shortly afterwards.

Deputies said the suspect is a white man, 20 to 30 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, with a white design on the front, black pants, black gloves and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Deputy Kyle Elliott at 541-967-3950.

