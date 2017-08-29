Harvey triggers difficult reminder of Katrina for Portland restaurant owner

A Portland chef and restaurant owner knows all too well what people are going through in Texas. She lived through Hurricane Katrina and said the images from Harvey unfortunately mirrors her experience.

Pictures and video of high water and boat rescues in Texas, brings New Orleans native Anh Luu right back to 2005.

“Katrina was so crazy and its happening again,” Luu said. “It’s overwhelming to think about."

Luu is a chef and owner of Tapalaya, a Cajun-themed restaurant in northeast Portland. She moved to Portland in 2009, after being displaced by Katrina.

“Oh gosh like tears just started pouring down,” said Luu. “I mean it’s heartbreaking to see the home you grew up and lived your whole life not savable. Basically we left and never got to go back."

Just talking about her experience, evoked many emotions. Especially knowing Harvey is hitting Houston hard.

“I mean my whole life changed,” said Luu.

Luu said she knows right now is difficult for many people.

“If I didn’t own a business right now I would be flying down rescuing people on boats,” said Luu.

She said what’s to come though, will be just as tough.

“I’m worried about all the aftermath stuff, because the aftermath is what’s going to really hurt the city,” said Luu.

The restaurant owner said though she’s far from the devastation, the people of Texas are close to her heart.

“I mean all of those memories are still fresh in my head,” said Luu. “Because it was such a pivotal point in my life.”

