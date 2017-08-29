Vancouver police searching for suspect in hit and run rollover crash

Police in Vancouver are searching for a driver that they said fled the scene of a rollover crash Monday evening.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department and crews from the Vancouver Fire Department responded to the crash scene in the 11500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 6:12 p.m. and found one vehicle still at the scene.

The driver of that car sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that left the scene did not stop or identify themselves. Witnesses described the vehicle as a gray or green SUV, possibly a mid-2000s model, and officers believe there is medium to heavy damage to the front bumper area.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact officers at 360-487-7399.

