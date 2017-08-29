On the Go with Joe at the Oregon State Fair - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Oregon State Fair

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A huge celebration is underway as the Oregon State Fair is bringing fun, festivities and some famous faces to Salem.

The Oregon State Fair is home to numerous competitions. In addition to the livestock shows, there are contests for home brewing, winemaking and the Gerry Frank Chocolate Layer Cake Contest, along with a statewide talent search.

Visitors can also see amazing exhibits, from meeting famous Oregon authors to checking some awesome animals.

Fans can also check out concerts from a wide scope of artists, including Kenny Loggins, Third eye Blind, Vince Neil and Trace Adkins.

For more information, including schedules for concerts and other fair events, head to OregonStateFair.org.

