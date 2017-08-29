On the Go with Joe at the Oregon State Fair

A huge celebration is underway as the Oregon State Fair is bringing fun, festivities and some famous faces to Salem.

The Oregon State Fair is home to numerous competitions. In addition to the livestock shows, there are contests for home brewing, winemaking and the Gerry Frank Chocolate Layer Cake Contest, along with a statewide talent search.

Visitors can also see amazing exhibits, from meeting famous Oregon authors to checking some awesome animals.

Live the @OregonStateFair Today we'll see horses, alligators and FLYING DOGS!!! pic.twitter.com/UiIJxJ9RFu — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 29, 2017

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Now THIS is how you ride a horse... standing tall with the stars of @CirqueMaceo at the @OregonStateFair ! pic.twitter.com/wged9RdkeO — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 29, 2017

Fans can also check out concerts from a wide scope of artists, including Kenny Loggins, Third eye Blind, Vince Neil and Trace Adkins.

For more information, including schedules for concerts and other fair events, head to OregonStateFair.org.

