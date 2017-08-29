FOX 12 Surprise Squad celebrates Hillsboro elementary teacher

As kids and teachers are getting ready to head back to school, one teacher in the Hillsboro School District is going above and beyond to help her students.

Sara Retzlaff has been part of the Hillsboro School District for 19 years, and Justin Welch, her principal at McKinney Elementary, said that her passion on making sure students have a solid start with their education is a big reason that so many of them can find success despite facing economic challenges.

“She gives so much of her time and her money to her students, no matter what,” Welch said. “The entire McKinney Staff goes so above and beyond everything, and Sara is just the leader in that, in organizing us for all of us to give. So seeing her honored is more than justly deserved.”

Retzlaff has been lauded for sharing her ideas and expertise with her fellow teachers and has spent hours organizing a “Giving Tree” for school families.

She has also provided money for hotel rooms for students facing a night on the street, gift cards so families can buy groceries or gifts so siblings can celebrate holidays even if their family is in crisis.

“Anytime I think about the kids and their needs, I think it gets emotional for me,” Retzlaff said. “You can’t learn unless your basic needs are met and you feel comfortable and safe. So anytime we can help provide that if parents can’t, it makes our job easier.”

The FOX 12 Surprise Squad stopped by McKinney Elementary to celebrate Retzlaff and all her efforts to help her students with more than $1,300 in back to school supplies, a little pampering with a spa day at the New Beginning Salon Spa and some gift cards to help her in her journey to help others and to treat herself.

If you know someone who is deserving of a Surprise Squad visit, please nominate them at

KPTV.com/SurpriseSquad

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.