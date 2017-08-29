Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Aug. 29, 2017

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

There's a new cookbook out that's helping folks bring the best of Portland's food scene right to their own dinner table. For more information on "Portland Cooks," head to Figure1Publish.com.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are helping out with fundraising efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. They are selling a Texas Forever shirt online, and through the month of September, 100 percent of the profits will go towards restoring homes and lives. To buy the shirt, stop by MagnoliaMarket.com.

