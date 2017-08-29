Police investigating shooting in parking lot of SE Portland Plaid Pantry

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Plaid Pantry store in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 11100 block of Southeast Division Street at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and found evidence of gunfire. Investigators talked to a witness who said a man was standing in the parking lot and fired multiple rounds at a car parked in the parking lot.

The car had people inside at the time the shots were fired.

Police said the people in the car drove away and the shooter also left the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood and area hospitals, but they were unable to locate any victims or a suspect.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police at 503-823-4106 or gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

