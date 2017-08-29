Sex offender who raped woman after release from jail sentenced to 67 years in prison

A sex offender who raped a woman just days after he was released from jail has been sentenced to more than 67 years in prison.

Robert C. Shelby, 49, was convicted in March on multiple counts of first-degree rape, kidnapping, sex abuse and sodomy, as well as charges of strangulation, burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents state Shelby was convicted of second-degree sex abuse in the 1990s, but he had not registered as a sex offender since 2014.

Shelby pleaded guilty in March 2016 to charges of failing to register as a sex offender, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and released from custody.

Investigators said he did not report to a probation office as required and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn’t show up for drug court on March 24, 2016.

According to court documents, Shelby raped a woman at a north Portland apartment four days later. Police said Shelby knew the victim and he was armed with a garden trowel during the attack.

The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect, who she knew as "Roberto," including the fact he was wearing a glittery belt, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers showed the woman a photo of Shelby and she identified him as the attacker.

Shelby was found in the New Columbia neighborhood on March 30, 2016 wearing the same glittery belt described by the victim.

Court records show Shelby had eight prior felony convictions, 10 misdemeanor convictions and 19 parole violations on his record.

He was sentenced Monday to 67 1/2 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

