New book highlights food scene in Portland


New book highlights food scene in Portland

There's a new cookbook out that's helping folks bring the best of Portland's food scene right to their own dinner table.

James Beard Award winner Danielle Centoni’s new book “Portland Cooks” pulls together recipes and stories from some of the best chefs and bartenders in the Rose City.

The book highlights food from some classic Portland favorites as well as some of the city’s latest dining hot spots.

Centoni said part of her goal with the book was providing accessible recipes that readers at home would be able to follow in their own homes.

If you want to get your hands on "Portland Cooks," it's available at Powell's and at most of the restaurants featured in the book. For more information on "Portland Cooks," head to Figure1Publish.com.

