Report: Blazers extend contract of GM Neil Olshey through 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers have extended the contract of general manager Neil Olshey through 2021, according to an ESPN report.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the team will exercise two option years on Olshey’s contract through the 2020 season and the two sides agreed to an extension for 2021.

Olshey was hired by the Blazers from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012. Since then, Portland has been to the playoffs four times, including two trips to the Western Conference semifinals.

