Report: Blazers extend contract of GM Neil Olshey through 2021 - KPTV - FOX 12

Report: Blazers extend contract of GM Neil Olshey through 2021

Posted: Updated:
Neil Olshey (KPTV file image) Neil Olshey (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Trail Blazers have extended the contract of general manager Neil Olshey through 2021, according to an ESPN report.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the team will exercise two option years on Olshey’s contract through the 2020 season and the two sides agreed to an extension for 2021.

Olshey was hired by the Blazers from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012. Since then, Portland has been to the playoffs four times, including two trips to the Western Conference semifinals.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.