Police: Washington Square jewelry store robbers caught after chase into Beaverton

Three suspects were detained after a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at Washington Square followed by a police chase into Beaverton, according to investigators.

Officers responded to the mall in Tigard at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

There were initial reports of shots fired, however police determined the sound was actually the robbers smashing the glass cases with sledgehammers at Ben Bridge Jewelers to gain access to the merchandise.

"As I was walking in, I heard a big crash and thought, 'oh, that's weird,' but you hear noises in the mall all the time," said shopper Katelyn Bray.

Bray said she was among a group of people who huddled in the back of a nearby store after other shoppers claimed there had been a shooting.

The suspects got away from the mall in a car and led law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions on a chase that ended in Beaverton. Witnesses said the driver tried going over a median near Northwest Cornell Road and Barnes Road, but couldn't make it and was pinned by police.

"The guy turned in front of me. I had to slam on my brakes," said Brett Harsha. "Everything on my seat went flying onto the floor, and so he missed me by about 10 feet."

Police said three suspects were detained, but one suspect remains on the loose.

Investigators believe they stole $40,000 worth of jewelry. Most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered, according to officers.

There were no injuries reported in connection with this case.

Video @juddgirard captured of 1 of the jewelry store robbery suspects cuffed & loaded into a police car

The suspects have not yet been identified and no other details were immediately released by investigators.

