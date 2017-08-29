Police: Washington Square jewelry store robbers caught after cha - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Washington Square jewelry store robbers caught after chase into Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Three suspects were detained after a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at Washington Square followed by a police chase into Beaverton, according to investigators.

Officers responded to the mall in Tigard at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

There were initial reports of shots fired, however police determined the sound was actually the robbers smashing the glass cases with sledgehammers at Ben Bridge Jewelers to gain access to the merchandise.

"As I was walking in, I heard a big crash and thought, 'oh, that's weird,' but you hear noises in the mall all the time," said shopper Katelyn Bray. 

Bray said she was among a group of people who huddled in the back of a nearby store after other shoppers claimed there had been a shooting. 

The suspects got away from the mall in a car and led law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions on a chase that ended in Beaverton. Witnesses said the driver tried going over a median near Northwest Cornell Road and Barnes Road, but couldn't make it and was pinned by police. 

"The guy turned in front of me. I had to slam on my brakes," said Brett Harsha. "Everything on my seat went flying onto the floor, and so he missed me by about 10 feet."

Police said three suspects were detained, but one suspect remains on the loose.

Investigators believe they stole $40,000 worth of jewelry. Most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered, according to officers. 

There were no injuries reported in connection with this case.

The suspects have not yet been identified and no other details were immediately released by investigators.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.